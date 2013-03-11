Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 11

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, while European markets were seen taking a breather from last week’s sharp rally as Italy’s credit downgrade and mixed macro data from China put a brake on risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

A single dose of an experimental Roche biotech drug that blocks inflammation reduced damage to the heart during artery clearing angioplasty procedures, according to data from a midstage trial presented on Sunday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta said underlying fully diluted net profit increased by 5.6 percent to 129.4 million euros in the six month period ended Jan 31.

* Helvetia said earnings after tax rose 18 percent to 342.2 million Swiss francs in 2012. It will propose a dividend of 17 francs per share.

* SHL Telemedicine said it was launching its telemedicine services in India.

* Belimo said it recorded net income of 61.4 million Swiss francs in 2012.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales for January due at 0815 GMT.