Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 13
March 13, 2013

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 13 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to edge lower on Tuesday, after Asian shares slipped amid concerns the recent equities rally is running out of steam.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent lower at 7,798 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ADECCO

Top staffing company Adecco on Tuesday reported revenues down 5 percent in the first two months of 2013 after fourth quarter net profit shrank to less than half of market expectations.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kaba said it is sticking to full-year goals for sales growth of 1 to 2 percent in local currency and an EBITDA margin of between 15.5 and 16.5 percent after a marginal rise in first-half sales to 465.7 million Swiss francs, though it termed the targets challenging from the current perspective.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
