FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 18
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
March 18, 2013 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SYNGENTA

EU governments failed to agree a ban on widely used pesticides linked to the decline of honeybees, but the European Commission could force one through by the summer unless member states agree a compromise.

For more, click on

OERLIKON

Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon has a warchest worth some 1.2 billion Swiss francs, its interim head said, signalling no change to its policy on acquisitions following the surprise departure of its chief executive.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Tornos said it recorded a net loss of 24.5 million Swiss francs in 2012.

* Schlatter said Roland Kasper would take over as head of Operations.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.