Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 18

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SYNGENTA

EU governments failed to agree a ban on widely used pesticides linked to the decline of honeybees, but the European Commission could force one through by the summer unless member states agree a compromise.

OERLIKON

Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon has a warchest worth some 1.2 billion Swiss francs, its interim head said, signalling no change to its policy on acquisitions following the surprise departure of its chief executive.

* Tornos said it recorded a net loss of 24.5 million Swiss francs in 2012.

* Schlatter said Roland Kasper would take over as head of Operations.

ECONOMY