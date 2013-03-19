FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 19
March 19, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BALOISE

The Swiss insurer is due to publish full-year results at 0600 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo said it will pay out 12 Swiss francs ($12.70)per share -- unchanged on the year -- after full-year net profit rose to 197.2 million francs from 146.5 million francs, helped by disposal and pension fund gains.

* BKW AG said Ueli Dietiker has decided to step down from the company’s board at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2013.

ECONOMY

$1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
