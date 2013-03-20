FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2013 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ROCHE

Roche Holding AG and a buyout group comprising KKR & Co LP KKR.N and Hellman & Friedman LLC have joined the bidding for Life Technologies Corp LIFE.O, a genetic testing company coveted for its advanced diagnostics and steady cash flow, according to people familiar with the matter.

For more, click on:

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

U.S. mortgage finance company Freddie Mac FMCC.OB is suing more than a dozen banks for losses from the alleged manipulation of the benchmark interest rate known as Libor.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bobst posted consolidated sales of 1.26 billion Swiss francs in 2012, down 0.5 percent compared to 2011.

* Schweiter Technologies said the Board of Directors will propose at the company’s annual general meeting to distribute a dividend of CHF 40 per bearer share.

* ALTIN AG said it has appointed Tony Morrongiello as CEO of the company.

* Aryzta AG announces the issuance of a 300 Swiss franc million Hybrid Instrument and said the proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance existing debt and/or for general corporate purposes.

ECONOMY

* Swiss investor sentiment indicator ZEW due at 1000 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.