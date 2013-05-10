Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10

ZURICH, May 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly firmer on Friday, in line with other European exchanges as forecast-beating earnings from the world’s largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal gave rise to some optimism for Europe’s heavyweights.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent at 8099 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

ABB

ABB Chief Executive Joe Hogan is to leave the company for private reasons, the company said on Friday, adding that the CEO’s departure date has not yet been decided, and that a successor will be named in due course.

UBS

U.S. prosecutors are seeking record prison terms, including one approaching 20 years, for three former UBS AG bankers who were convicted of conspiring to deceive U.S. cities and towns by scheming to rig bids to invest municipal bond proceeds.

NOVARTIS

Novartis said on Friday its Ilaris drug has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, a serious form of childhood arthritis.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Swatch Group said it had appointed its chairwoman Nayla Hayek to be CEO of Harry Winston, Inc.

* Barry Callebaut said it is fully committed to winning back an investment grade rating after Moody’s downgraded the firm to Ba1 corporate rating, from Baa3, due to debt taken on to acquire Singapore-based Petra Foods Ltd.’s cocoa ingredients business.

* Partners Group said it integrate all investment and client service activities in Italy with Perennius Capital Partners, the Swiss firm’s exclusive Italian partner since 2007.

* Pargesa said it swung to a first-quarter net loss of 61 million Swiss francs ($64.84 million) after a 41.6 million franc impairment on its stake in GDF Suez and as capital gains from disposals fell away.

* Gottex said it agreed with Astmax Asset Management, Inc. on mutual sub-advisory services to provide institutional and other Japanese clients with hedge fund and multi-asset investment solutions.

* BKW said it will propose Bucher financial chief and Migros-Genossenschaftsbund board member Roger Baillod to join the board at a shareholder meeting May 17.

* Schweiter said shareholders approved a 40 Swiss franc per bearer share dividend and reelected Beat Siegrist, Beat Frey, Lukas Braunschweiler and Jacques Sanche as board members.

* Interroll Holding AG Annual General Meeting

