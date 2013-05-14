FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 14
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
May 14, 2013 / 4:45 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 14 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Tuesday, mirroring expected gains in European shares and Asian markets, helped by a surprise rise in U.S. retail sales although caution prevails ahead of a string of European data.

The Swiss blue-chip index was predicted to open up 0.3 percent at 8,172 points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta and DuPont agree on technology exchange to launch new fungicide solutions.

* LifeWatch said it generated a net profit of $0.14 million in the first quarter of 2013 and said it remained focused on improving revenues and profitability.

* Oerlikon’s Drive Systems Segment announces a long term contract worth up to 600 million Swiss francs with a major global agricultural and off-highway equipment manufacturer.

* Ams said CEO John Heugle agreed to step down with immediate effect and Kirk Laney will assume the position of CEO.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said Shire won patent litigation against Actavis over an abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of Lialda, developed by the Swiss-listed firm.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.