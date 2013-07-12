FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 12
#Ben Bernanke
July 12, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Friday, after Wall Street set record highs following Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke’s comments indicating the central bank is not rushing to wind up its stimulus programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent to 7,996 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

UBS

UBS said some of its German offices were searched in connection with an ongoing tax probe of the Swiss bank’s clients, confirming an earlier media report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
