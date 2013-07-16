FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jul 16
July 16, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jul 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, July 16 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly firmer on Tuesday, but the market was seen cautious ahead of economic data from Germany and the United States as well as company earnings.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent to 8,005, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BALOISE

Baloise sees more chance of a medium-term increase in its dividend than a reduction, chief executive Martin Strobel tells the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper in an interview.

ROCHE

Roche’s Genentech and Biogen Idec are refused a re-hearing of U.S. court of appeals decision in a patent infringement case over leukemia drug Arzerra, with the court upholding its judgement in favour of GlaxoSmithkline.

NOVARTIS

Abbott Inc said on Monday that it would enter the laser cataract surgery business by buying privately held OptiMedica Corp for up to $400 million and in a separate deal would pay $310 million for stent maker Idev Technologies.

ABB

France’s Schneider Electric has left the door ajar to rival bidders by offering shares as part of its 3.3 billion pound ($5 billion) takeover proposal for Invensys ISYS.L, as many of the UK engineer’s investors would be prefer all cash.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisscom : mobiletouch takes over the Canon Repair Center from Swisscom IT Services

ECONOMY

