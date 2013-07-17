FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 17
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
July 17, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 17 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to hover on Wednesday ahead of comments later in the day by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, expected to reiterate later that U.S. monetary policy is to stay accommodative.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 7,932 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer . The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

NOVARTIS

* Swiss drugmaker Novartis hiked its outlook for the full-year as delays to a generic competitor for its blockbuster blood pressure pill Diovan softened the blow of patent losses.

* A federal court in New York ruled that Mylan Inc’s generic application for a multiple sclerosis drug has not infringed some of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ patents, Mylan said. Israel-based Teva is also suing Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG’s Sandoz unit and India-based Natco Pharmaceuticals for infringing patents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.