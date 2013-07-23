Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

ZURICH, July 23 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Tuesday in line with other European bourses with reports about Chinese investment to support economic growth lifting sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent at the open to 7,937 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SWATCH

The world’s biggest watchmaker Swatch Group said it expects a strong second half of the year after its first-half net profit rose more than expected.

SULZER

Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer said on Tuesday it was considering selling its Metco division, mainly active in automotive and aviation industries, to concentrate on oil and gas, power and water markets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said net profit fell 23.1 percent to 99.5 million francs while sales slipped 1.1 percent to 1.901 billion francs.

* Gottex Fund Management Holding Limited said total fee-earning assets for the group decreased by 6.5 percent to $5.941 billion compared to $6.36 billion at 31 March 2013, as a result of net outflows and foreign exchange impact.

* Zuger Kantonalbank reported half-year profit of 30.2 million francs.

* Autoneum has sold its subsidiary Autoneum Italy S.p.A. to the German industrial holding company mutares for an undisclosed price.

* Micronas Group said consolidated net sales fell 13.1 percent in the first half of 2013 to 75.5 million Swiss francs, due to the continuing weakness of the Japanese yen and the phasing out of our consumer products.

* Implenia said it had won a contract worth about 100 million Swiss francs to build the new Eidanger Tunnel in Norway.

* AEVIS Holding SA said it was increasing its 5-year straight bond issued in July 2013 by 15 million Swiss francs to an overall volume of 85 million francs.

* Alpiq said it had successfully completed the sale of Romande Energie Holding SA shares.

* Romande Energie in turn has ceded treasury shares equivalent to 2.5 percent of share capital to Holdigaz SA and, at the same time, acquired a 2.5 percent interest in Holdigaz SA, equally through shares held in treasury.

* SHL Telemedicine expands reach in India.

* The Galenica Group acquires 49 percent stake in pharmacy Bahnhof Apotheke Zurich.

