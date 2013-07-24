Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open steady on Wednesday as investors awaited manufacturing and services PMI surveys due later in the morning.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening unchanged at 7,896 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

SYNGENTA

Syngenta AG, the world’s largest maker of crop chemicals, said it expects underlying sales growth to pick up pace in the second-half after a cold wet spring hit sales in the first six months of the year.

ROCHE

Roche’s experimental leukaemia drug known as GA101 delayed disease progression in people with one of the most common forms of blood cancer longer than one of its own top sellers, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

EFG

The Swiss Private bank said net profit rose 45 percent in the first half of the year, largely thanks to the sale of its remaining stake in a listed subsidiary and a 10 percent jump in private banking income from continuing businesses.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Renova said it had reached an agreement with the board of Schmolz + Bickenbach and the group of its founding family.

*Power One’s stockholders approve acquisition by ABB

ECONOMY