Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Thursday, in line with European markets, with forecast-beating results from Credit Suisse set to help banks and earnings also expected to provide direction in other sectors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 7,931 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ROCHE

Strong sales of its top three drugs and new expensive breast cancer treatments helped Roche Holding post a bigger-than-expected rise in first-half core earnings of 10 percent

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank Credit Suisse said net profit for the second quarter rose nearly 33 percent on the year, on a rise in both stock and bond trading from its investment bank.

UBS

Three former UBS AG bankers were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for deceiving U.S. municipalities by rigging bids to invest municipal bond proceeds, with the longest sentence at 27 months, a fraction of what prosecutors had sought.

ABB

Swiss industrial group ABB said it was confident it would see profitable growth, even as second-quarter net profit missed expectations and orders fell due to a restructuring of its power unit.

GIVAUDAN :

Fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan said first-half sales grew 5.7 percent, ahead of its own mid-term guidance, as demand for its fine fragrances used in perfumes picked up.

LONZA

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Switzerland’s Lonza Group said on Thursday they were discontining their collaboration for the development, manufacturing and marketing of biosimilars.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech said first-quarter sales rose 2 percent to $478 million and that it sees full-year sales of about $2 billion.

* Holcim says it simplifies its group structure in India.

* Syngenta said it was launching a second trading line on the Swiss stock exchange for its share buyback programme.

* Adval Tech said it is selling its Mexico business and its medical technology activities in China to Hudson, WI-based company Phillips-Medisize.

* Adecco said BlackRock Inc. holds more than 3 percent of the Swiss staffing company.

* Myriad said its first-half net loss narrowed to $10.6 million from $21.3 million year-ago, and that it will ask shareholders for 33 million francs to support growth in its messaging services business.

* Leclanche said chairman Rolf Eckrodt will resign at the end of the month for health reasons. He will be replaced by Stefan Mueller, another board member, until a new chairman is elected.

