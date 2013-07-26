FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 26
#Piracy
July 26, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Zurich, July 26 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen reversing the previous session’s losses, boosted in part by M&A activity after France’s Vivendi said it will sell most of its stake in Activision for $8.2 billion.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Galenica said Injectafer received US FDA approval for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia.

* Panalpina said it improved profitability in the second quarter.

* Swissquote said it was expecting to see net new money of about 1 billion Swiss francs in 2013 after assets under management climbed 13.6 percent in the first half.

* ABB said it completed the acquisition of Power-One.

* Meyer Burger awarded two contracts totalling over CHF 5 million with customers in Asia and Europe.

* Interroll said it was expecting higher operating and net profit for the first half year 2013.

* Starrag Group Holding AG published its half year 2013 earnings release

* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said first-half group profit rose 2.3 percent to 88.1 million Swiss francs.

* Autoneum Holding AG half year 2013 earnings release

* Bellevue Group AG published its half year 2013 earnings release.

* Calida Holding AG said it posted profitable growth in the first half of 2013.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
