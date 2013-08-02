FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 2
August 2, 2013

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen rallying as investors bet U.S. jobs figures will add to recent data signalling an improvement in economic activity.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 1.6 percent to 7,942 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group is selling its private equity business to Grosvenor Capital Management LP as the bank adapts to stricter rules for managing capital and risk.

ACTELION

Europe’s largest biotech company Actelion said it will acquire Ceptaris, a privately held U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company developing a topical drug, Valchlor, to treat a form of cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the age indication for its Menveo meningococcal vaccine, approving it for infnants from two months of age.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach said the existing members of its board of directors were stepping down ahead of an extraordinary general meeting on September 13.

* Leclanche published the agenda for its upcoming extraordinary general shareholders meeting.

ECONOMY

* July PMI at 0730 GMT

