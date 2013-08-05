FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 5
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#AIDS
August 5, 2013 / 4:46 AM / in 4 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on August 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets tracking gains on Wall Street after tepid U.S. jobs data fuelled expectations of continued central bank support.

The banking sector will be in the spotlight, with HSBC , Europe’s biggest bank, set to report half-year profit, expected to rise 15 percent to more than $14 billion as a three-year cost-cutting plan starts to pay off.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent, according to the SMI future.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

ROCHE

India has partly revoked patents granted to Roche Holding AG for its breast cancer drug Herceptin, a spokesman for the drugmaker confirmed on Sunday.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said it acquired French software firm Newron System that generated sales of less than $10 million last year.

* Roche and the Medicines Patent Pool sign agreement to increase access to medicines to treat CMV infection in HIV-patients, a major cause of blindness.

* Myriad says Bruce Jackson is appointed to the position of chief technology officer.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach’s board of directors says it unanimously rejects Renova’s takeover offer.

ECONOMY

* The UBS Swiss real estate bubble index rose only slightly to 1.20 points in the second quarter, confirming a slowdown in the housing market, the bank said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.