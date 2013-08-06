Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 6

ZURICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking Asia stocks as markets questioned their expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would start scaling back its stimulus as soon as next month.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent lower at 7,972 points, according to pre-market indications compiled by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

ROCHE

Roche’s new breast cancer drug Perjeta is not worth using on Britain’s state health service given its high price and the lack of data showing how long it might extend life, the country’s healthcare cost watchdog said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon said its second-quarter order intake slipped 4 percent compared to a year earlier to 713 million Swiss francs, while earnings before interest and tax from continuing operations fell 8 percent to 89 million francs. It confirmed its 2013 outlook.

* Meyer Burger said it had won contracts for over 22 million francs with two new customers in Asia as it posted a net loss of 81.9 million francs for the first half of 2013.

* Belimo said its first-half net profit rose 13.4 percent to 33.53 million francs and said it should be able to continue with stable expansion and a solid profit trend.

* Cytos said its second-quarter net loss widened to 8.1 million francs from 2.6 million francs year-ago, including 250,000 francs in deferred income from license fees paid by Novartis.

ECONOMY