Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 13

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open steady on Tuesday, although expectations that more U.S. and European data will show an improving economic outlook is expected to lend some support To share prices.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen steady at 7,998 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS Wealth Management Americas has hired Bruce Lanser, a Milwaukee-based adviser from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where he and his team oversaw $600 million in client assets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss sanitary fittings group Geberit said first half operating profit rose 4.1 percent to 270.6 million Swiss francs, while net income rose by 4.3 percent to 233.2 million franc.

* Swisscom said it chose Ascom to upgrade its existing benchmarking and network quality of service monitoring as part of its nationwide 4G/LTE rollout program, a total value of 1.2 million Swiss francs ($1.29 million).

* Schindler said orders rose 7 percent in the second-quarter to 2.5 billion francs, while net profit tumbled 78 percent to 40 million francs dragged down by a Hyundai impairment charge.

* DKSH said profit after tax rose 30.8 percent to 104.9 million francs on the back of net sales which grew 14.3 percent to 4.8 billion francs.

* GAM Holding AG reports a 58 percent rise in underlying net profit to 111.7 million francs for the first half of 2013.

* Banque Cantonale de Genève said net profit rose 0.8 pct to 36.8 million francs in the first half of 2013, while operating income fell 6.3 percent.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach reported a net loss of 18.9 million euros in the first half of 2013.

* Galenica said net profit rose 20.3 percent to 160 million francs for the first half of 2013. It expects to record double-digit profit growth for the full-year.

* Tornos said it recorded consolidated gross sales of 79.2 million francs in the firs half and an operating loss of 8.5 million francs.

* Charles Voegele appoints Beatrice Gruenwald as its new Chief Purchasing Officer.

* Leclanche names Joseph Mangion as its new chief executive, Eric Wilkinson as new deputy chief executive and Andrew Firmston-Williams as chief financial officer.

