Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 16

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Friday, in line with European markets seen tracking losses on Wall Street, where poor results and outlooks from a number of blue-chip companies prompted investors to book recent gains.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse Group AG is moving the global co-head of its technology, media and telecom group to San Francisco from New York, bolstering its Silicon Valley investment banking presence in anticipation of more deals in the sector, two sources familiar with the move said on Thursday.

UBS

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Friday the stabilisation fund it set up five years ago to bail out Swiss bank UBS had repaid the loan granted by the SNB, allowing UBS to go ahead with its plan to repurchase the once-toxic assets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne + Nagel said it appointed Detlef Trefzger, currently responsible for contract and integrated logistics, to take over as chief executive officer with immediate effect.

* Schweiter Technologies said its net income fell to 17.3 million Swiss francs in the first half of 2013 due to positive one-time effects in the year-ago period.

* Elma Electronic said it appointed Fred Ruegg as its new CEO from September 1.

* Edisun Power said it divested some small Swiss photovoltaic installations.

* Daetwyler Group said its net result grew 32.3 percent to 56.9 million Swiss francs in the first half of the year.

* PSP Swiss Property said it generated solid half-year operating results and confirmed its forecast for the full year.

* Zehnder Group said net income fell to 0.1 million euros in the first half of the year due to a decline in sales and higher expenditure in connection with strategic projects.

* Phoenix Mecano said its result after taxes dropped to 13.8 million euros in the first half and confirmed its EBIT forecast of 30-40 million euros for 2013.

* Adval Tech Group said it has extended its credit contract with two big Swiss banks until 30 June 2014. The credit facility of 120 million Swiss francs will be reduced in several steps to a maximum of 85 million francs by the end of 2013.

* Accu Holding published its half-year report.

