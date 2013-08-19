FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 19
#Piracy
August 19, 2013

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, in line with European markets seen mirroring losses on Wall Street as the prospect of seeing the U.S. Federal Reserve trim stimulus next month keeps investors on edge.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS has made considerable progress in cleaning up its image, but still has more to do before its former luster is restored, Chairman Axel Weber said in a radio interview on Saturday.

For more click on

LONZA

Lonza is evaluating options to dispose of its wood protection unit, which makes industrial pre-treatment and surface protection for timber, a spokesman confirmed to Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag on Sunday.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry says it is opening additional retail space in Terminal 2 in Sao Paulo Airport.

ECONOMY

* Swiss weekly sight deposits at 0700 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
