Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 26
August 26, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Monday, mirroring gains in European shares, as tensions in the Middle East drove up the price of oil, supporting commodity shares and the wider equity market.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,018 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ACTELION

Actelion said an important condition for its acquisition of privately-held firm Ceptaris was met with Ceptaris gaining U.S. approval for its Valchlor gel.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Siegfried Holding said it posted net profit for the first half of 18.5 million Swiss francs.

* Roche will name a new chairman in autumn, its CEO Severin Schwan told Swiss newspaper Nordwestschweiz in an interview.

* PubliGroupe reported a net loss of 9.5 million Swiss francs for the first half compared with the net profit of 10.8 million francs for the same period last year.

* Vetropack said its first-half net profit halved to 28.5 million Swiss francs.

* Flughafen Zuerich said its first-half net profit fell 87 percent to 10.1 million Swiss francs.

* Metall Zug said its first-half net profit rose to 70.8 million Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich Newsroom

