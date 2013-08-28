Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 28

ZURICH, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Wednesday, in line with European markets as concerns over a possible U.S.-led military strike against the Syrian government sapped risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.3 percent at 7,864 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BANKS

A new paper on a tax deal with the United States was presented to and discussed by the board of the Swiss Bankers Association, the TagesAnzeiger newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Under the programme, banks that could come into the crosshairs of the U.S. justice authorities will be subject to fines among other conditions.

For accounts containing untaxed U.S. money that were set up after February 2009, banks will have to pay a fine equivalent to 50 percent of the value of the account’s assets, the paper said.

HOLCIM

Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Wednesday it would exchange some assets and combine others with Mexican peer Cemex in Europe, with the aim of boosting operating profit by at least 20 million euros ($26.8 million).

ROCHE

Roche’s experimental eye drug helped slow the progression of an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the drugmaker said on Tuesday, potentially boosting its chances in the lucrative eye drug market.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Adecco said Jacobs Holding AG reported a shareholding in Adecco S.A. of 18.43 percent.

* Walliser Kantonalbank said Martin Kuonen will step down at the end of February 2014 as head of its finance, risk and services unit.

* Baloise Holding said several collective investment schemes, managed by Credit Suisse Funds AG, together dropped below the threshold of 3 percent.

* Emmi publishes its first-half earnings release.

ECONOMY

* UBS consumption indicator due at 0600 GMT.