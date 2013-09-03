Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3

ZURICH, Sept. 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, bucking what is expected to be a rise in European markets.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.2 percent lower at 7,890 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday

NOVARTIS

Novartis said on Tuesday its arthritis drug Ilaris was approved in the European Union to treat children from 2 years up.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said it had signed long-term contracts in Brazil in Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Viracopos and Natal to operate duty free and duty paid spaces.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it reached an agreement with Takeda to license back previously granted European rights for Catena to treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, in which the Swiss firm regains European commercialization rights for the drug.

ECONOMY

The Swiss economy grew by 0.5 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday

For more, click on:

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

The Swiss National Bank sees no end to the franc cap at present as current conditions continue to warrant its existence, its vice chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Monday.

For more, click on: