Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4

ZURICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open slightly higher on Wednesday, in line with modest gains seen elsewhere across Europe.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.1 percent higher at 7,872 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis showcases 39 abstracts highlighting robust respiratory portfolio at ERS 2013

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank sells Lugano branch of LLB (Switzerland).

* Berner Kantonalbank said Jean-Claude Nobili was stepping down from its board of directors at the end of September for personal reasons.

* Leclanche SA said it named a new head of distribution and marketing.

* Advanced Digital Broadcast launches advanced broadcast/broadband multi-screen solution and announces NC+ as first customer

* Logitech names Vincent Pilette as new Chief Financial Officer. Pilette joins Logitech from Electronics for Imaging

* Addex Therapeutics says chronic treatment with Addex Dipraglurant rescues impairment of long-term synaptic plasticity in trial

ECONOMY