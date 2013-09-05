FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 5
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 5, 2013 / 4:35 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets helped by growing signs of a global economic recovery, although worries over possible conflict in Syria and the prospect of Fed ‘tapering’ may curb those gains.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent, according to pre-market indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nationale Suisse posted a combined ratio of 92.9 percent in the first half of the year helped by a low claims burden in Switzerland. Operating consolidated profit rose 6.4 percent to 53.2 million Swiss francs.

* u-blox said net profit in the first half rose 36.8 percent to 12.2 million francs and it increased its full-year revenue guidance.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach announced the key parameters of the proposed capital increase.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it has won a contract from Tom Tailor Group to provide logistics services in Russia.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.