Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 5

ZURICH, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, in line with European markets helped by growing signs of a global economic recovery, although worries over possible conflict in Syria and the prospect of Fed ‘tapering’ may curb those gains.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.1 percent, according to pre-market indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nationale Suisse posted a combined ratio of 92.9 percent in the first half of the year helped by a low claims burden in Switzerland. Operating consolidated profit rose 6.4 percent to 53.2 million Swiss francs.

* u-blox said net profit in the first half rose 36.8 percent to 12.2 million francs and it increased its full-year revenue guidance.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach announced the key parameters of the proposed capital increase.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it has won a contract from Tom Tailor Group to provide logistics services in Russia.

ECONOMY