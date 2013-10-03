FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2013 / 4:55 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open almost flat as uncertainty over a partial shutdown of the U.S. government keeps investors on the sidelines.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening slightly higher at 7,985 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said Secukinumab showed superiority over Enbrel in clearing skin in a psoriasis study.

* Novartis said real-world data showed Gilenya reduced the annualized multiple sclerosis relapse rate and risk of relapse by around 50 percent versus interferons or glatiramer acetate.

* Conzzeta said its board of directors would recommend Ernst Bärtschi for the role of board president, succeeding Jacob Schmidheiny.

* Kudelski said it had filed a patent suit against Netflix in the Netherlands.

*Burkhalter said it was changing its accounting policy from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER, with the intention of introducing the change for 2013 financial statements.

* Tornos said it was reducing credit lines with the banks UBS and Zuercher Kantonalbank from 35 million francs to 10 million francs.

* Meadowbrook Insurance Group said it has reached an agreement with Swiss Re to mutually terminate their quota share reinsurance contract.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.