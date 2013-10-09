FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 9
October 9, 2013 / 4:33 AM / in 4 years

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open almost flat on Wednesday, in line with other European markets, as the continued shutdown of the U.S. government leaves investors sitting on the sidelines.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent at the open to 7,820 points, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

JULIUS BAER

Swiss bank Julius Baer expects there to be “hardly any” untaxed German funds sitting in its Swiss accounts by the end of this year, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft. Collardi said its possible that Baer had raised too much capital for the Merrill acquisition, something he would consider when the bank decides on its dividend policy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
