FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 10
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2013 / 4:44 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday, tracking european shares, on signs of some progress to end the U.S. fiscal stalemate and avoid a possible debt default next week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent at the open to 7,781 points, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

GIVAUDAN

Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan GIVN.VX confirmed its mid-term guidance, even as sales fell unexpectedly in the third quarter.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Pargesa Holding announces the death of its chairman M. Paul G. Desmarais and says a successor will be announced at a later date.

* Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum received a double-digit million euro order for vacuum technology from a global manufacturer of uranium centrifuges used in nuclear power stations worldwide.

* SHL Telemedicine announced a further expansion of its telemedicine services in the Indian healthcare market.

* Cytos Biotechnology Ltd it planned to raise up to 17.6 million Swiss francs by selling up to 6.3 million shares in a rights offering.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.