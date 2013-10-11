FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 11
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2013 / 4:47 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with other European markets, as investors take heart from perceived progress in Washington to avert a possible debt default.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent to 7,889 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

RICHEMONT

Richemont SA on Thursday said its online fashion retail unit Net-a-Porter was not for sale.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said the U.S. regulators have accepted and filed its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for subcutaneous use of Xolair in people with chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU).

* EMS Group said net sales in the third quarter rose 7 percent to 1.44 billion Swiss francs.

* Sika AG successfully places 400 million Swiss franc bond.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.