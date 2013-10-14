Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 14

ZURICH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Monday, taking their cue from Asia, as the prospect of a possible U.S. debt default dampened investor sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.3 percent to 7,916 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche will invest 800 million Swiss francs ($879 million) in its global manufacturing facilities over the next five years, creating 500 jobs, as it prepares for growing demand for its biologic medicines.

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse has found no evidence of foreign exchange market manipulation and said that such a liquid market would be difficult to rig, its chairman said in an interview published on Sunday.

* Israeli holding company Koor Industries has sold another 6.2 million shares in Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 175.87 million Swiss francs ($193 million), the company said on Sunday.

SULZER

Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has attracted bids of more than 800 million Swiss francs ($880 million) for its Metco operations from strategic and financial investors, three people familiar with the process said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schmolz + Bickenbach has made a buy-back offer to holders of 2012-2019 bond to repurchase the bonds at 101 percent of the nominal values plus accrued interest.

ECONOMY

Swiss producer/import prices due at 0715 GMT.