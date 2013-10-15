FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 15
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2013 / 5:03 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, in line with European markets seen hitting a two-week high on rising optimism that U.S. lawmakers would soon agree on a deal to re-open their government and avoid a possible debt default.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it sold its Detergents & Intermediates business to International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG) for 58 million Swiss francs, including 20 million in cash at closing.

* Schindler said net profit fell to 368 million Swiss francs during the first nine months of the year due to an extraordinary impairment of 155 million francs and revised downwards its net profit expectations for the full year.

* Kuehne + Nagel said net profit rose to 442 million Swiss francs during the first nine months of the year.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.