FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 18
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 18, 2013 / 4:43 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen opening slightly higher on Friday, supported by positive economic data from China.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up nearly 0.5 percent at 8,071 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

LOUIS DREYFUS

Trading giant Louis Dreyfus Commodities said it has entered a joint venture agreement with Brooklyn Kiev LLC to develop and manage a multi-commodity terminal in Odessa as it expands in one of the world’s top grain exporters.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swiss private bank Bank Frey & Co. AG said it was closing due to increasingly difficult market conditions, ever-growing regulations and the unsustainable requirements that smaller private banks are required to comply with, in part as a result of the tax dispute with the United States.

* LLB Group and the Chairman of the Management Board of Jura Trust AG said they had signed a contract of sale for Jura Trust AG.

*Schindler said it was launching a public repurchase offer for up to 5.8% of the registered shares and up to 8.9% of the participation certificates in issue at a fixed price.

*PubliGroupe said it had concluded the sale of a 51 percent stake in xentive AG to the Boston-based Mediaspectrum Inc.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.