Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 21

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were set to open slightly higher on Monday, while European markets were seen opening mixed near five-year highs as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to press on with its easy monetary policy.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ACTELION

Actelion has won U.S. approval for its drug Opsumit, a successor to its pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Tracleer, which loses patent protection in 2015. It will host a conference call at 1200 GMT.

WATCHMAKERS

Growth of Swiss watch exports could accelerate to 5-10 percent next year, Jean-Christophe Babin, new chief executive of Italian jewellery and watch brand Bulgari, was quoted as saying on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sonova Holding AG announces that its U.S. subsidiary Advanced Bionics LLC has signed settlement agreements regarding the majority of current filed and unfiled product liability claims related to cochlear implant malfunctions.

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said total fee-earning assets fell 2.4 percent to $5.80 billion at September 30, compared to $5.94 billion at the end of June.

* Cytos Biotechnology Ltd announced the completion of patient enrolment of the on-going Phase 2b study of CYT003.

* ALSO Holding said its net profit rose 6.2 percent to 25.7 million euros during the first nine months of the year and confirmed its profit targets for the year.

