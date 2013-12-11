FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 11
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2013 / 5:35 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open steady on Wednesday as uncertainty over the timing of a reduction in the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying programme keeps investors on the sidelines.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen inching up 0.1 percent to 7,980 points at the open, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

BANK COOP

Bank Coop on Wednesday became the latest Swiss bank to say it would work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Basler Kantonalbank said it appointed Sandro Merino as its new chief investment officer. He will take over on Jan. 1, 2014.

* The German Grenzebach Group has increased the equity stake in Swisslog Holding Ltd to 25.01 percent.

ECONOMY

* Result of Swiss Federal bond auction due at 1030 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.