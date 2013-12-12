Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 12

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Thursday, in line with European markets, with the probable nomination of a relatively hawkish central banker to the Fed vice-chair adding to the view that the U.S. may slow its monetary stimulus sooner than previously thought.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
The Swiss travel retailer said it was buying the 49 percent stake in Hellenic Duty Free it does not already own from Greek rival Folli Follie for 328 million euros ($452 million), a vote of confidence in the austerity-hit economy.
Private equity firm Partners Group said on Thursday it was acquiring Hofmann Menu Manufaktur, a German provider of cook and freeze solutions, for an undisclosed sum.
* Roche and Prothena enter into worldwide collaboration to co-develop and co-promote antibodies for treatment of parkinson’s disease.
* Nestle said it inaugurated an experimental farm in the Ivory Coast to focus on plant science and research into nutrition, sustainable agriculture and rural development.
* CKW said its net profit grew 25.7 percent 132.2 million Swiss francs in its fiscal year 2012/13.
* Infranor said its profit fell to 19,000 Swiss francs in the first half of its fiscal year 2013/14.
* Leclanche said it expects its loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to narrow to less than 10 million Swiss francs in 2013.
* Kuehne+Nagel said it inaugurated the extension of its logistics centre in Geel, Belgium.
The Swiss National Bank holds its quarterly monetary policy meeting at 0830 GMT.