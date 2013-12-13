FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 13
December 13, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open virtually unchanged on Friday, in line with European markets, as investors were cautious about the outlook for U.S. policy stimulus following brighter retail sales data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.1 percent to 7,857 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

NOVARTIS

Public health officials in California said on Thursday they had sought permission from the federal government to use a Novartis vaccine not approved for use in the United States against an outbreak of meningococcal disease among students in a public university.

For more, click on

TAX DISPUTE

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday urged Swiss banks to participate in a non-prosecution agreement program - brokered by the Swiss and U.S. governments in August to make amends for aiding tax evasion - by the end of the year.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq said it was selling its industrial power plant Monthel to the plant’s operator Cimo, effective January 1, 2014. It did not disclose the sale price.

* Coltene Holding AG said it had appointed Gerhard Mahrle as its chief financial officer.

* Publigroupe said David Klement had been appointed chief technology officer at Publicitas, effective February 1, 2014.

* Meyer Burger has won a 3.5 million Swiss franc order to supply an American customer with inkjet printers for printing mono crystalline high performance solar cells.

* Autoneum has acquired a 25 percent stake in a joint venture with its long-time partner and Japanese supplier Nihon Tokushu Toryo (Nittoku) and Chinese supplier TGPM Automotive Industry Group (TGPM).

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
