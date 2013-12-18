Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 18

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to idle on Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on its equity-friendly stimulus programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.2 percent higher to 7,845 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is among several banks being probed by the U.S. Justice Department over the sale of flawed mortgage securities ahead of the financial crisis, according to two people familiar with the probes.

BALOISE

The insurer still intends to pay an attractive dividend following a 4.50 Swiss francs per share payout for 2012, Chief Executive Martin Strobel reiterated in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Valartis said it would not to participate in a U.S. programme to come clean on tax offenses and will decide at a later time whether to register for Category 3 or not to participate at all.

* Swiss Prime Site VX> said named Luca Staeger, CEO of Tertianum Group, as a member of its executive board from Jan. 1.

* Ocera Therapeutics and Roche will enter into a technology transfer and license agreement.

ECONOMY

Swiss ZEW investor sentiment due at 1000 GMT.