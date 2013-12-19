REFILE-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 19

(Adds RIC for Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild)

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would modestly trim its bond-buying programme.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 1.1 percent to 7,968 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

Sandoz, the generics division of Novartis, said it had initiated a late-stage clinical trial with its so-called biosimilar version of AbbVie’s best-selling drug Humira.

For more, click on

BASLER KANTONALBANK

Basler Kantonalbank BSKP.S said it will take a 100 million Swiss franc ($112.74 million) provision against full-year earnings to cover legal costs and fines from a U.S. crackdown on tax evasion.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Banque Privee Edmond de Rothschild said it will work with U.S. officials to avoid prosecution in a crackdown of Swiss lenders suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, and that the move doesn’t compromise its financial stability.

* UBS said it had repurchased certain outstanding tier 2 and senior bonds for approximately 1.9 billion Swiss francs.

* Meyer Burger said it had won a 40 million Swiss franc contract for the delivery of industrial diamond wire cutting systems.

* Airesis said it had completed the sale of Boards & More for 40 million euros.

* Acino Group said its chief executive Peter Burema had stepped down with immediate effect. Chairman of Acino Holding AG Dr. Hakan Bjorklund, will act as Group CEO on an interim basis, it said.

ECONOMY

The Swiss government said on Thursday it had a more positive outlook for Switzerland’s economy and expected a stronger economic upturn over the next two years.

Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 3.0 percent in November to 18.077 billion Swiss francs ($20.38 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.