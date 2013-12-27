FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27
December 27, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday taking their cue from a record close for the Dow on Wall Street.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening up 76 points at 8,106 points, according to the Swiss future’s index .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BANKS

Swiss banks should set aside funds to cover the legal costs and fines associated with a crackdown on Swiss lenders suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, the country’s financial regulator has recommended.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ascom has agreed to acquired Australian wireless communication systems provider Integrated Wireless for 14 million Australian dollars ($12.5 million).

* bfw liegenschaften has sold the largest property in its portfolio for 41.5 million Swiss francs and also said it has purchased a plot of land for a new residential project in Glattfelden for 1.2 million francs.

* Calida Group now owns a controlling stake of 50.6 percent in the French sports clothing group Lafuma.

ECONOMY

$1 = 1.1185 Australian dollars

