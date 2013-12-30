FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 30
December 30, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SWATCH GROUP

A fire has destroyed one workshop and damaged another at Swatch Group’s watch mechanism subsidiary, the Swiss firm that has a near monopoly on the supply of mechanisms to other watchmakers said.

STRAUMANN

The world’s largest dental implant maker, Straumann, will cut the price of its standard titanium implants by around 15 percent next year in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the firm’s chief executive told a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

UBS

A Manhattan federal judge on Friday expanded the scope of class-action litigation accusing banks of concealing the risks of more than $34 billion of mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis. The judge said said investors may now pursue claims as a group against Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and UBS AG over an estimated $11.9 billion of securities.

VP BANK

Swiss VP Bank on Friday became the latest Swiss bank to say it would work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on Swiss lenders suspected of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes through hidden offshore accounts.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*Evolva Holding SA and Norway’s Serodus ASA said they had signed a final licensing agreement for EV-077, a treatment for progressive kidney disease caused by diabetes, as part of the Swiss company’s move away from the pharmaceutical sector.

* AEVIS Holding SA said it was extending its public tender offer on Victoria Jungfrau Collection AG until 30 January 2014.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
