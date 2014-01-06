FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Monday, Jan 6
January 6, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Monday, Jan 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to edge lower on Monday, mirroring losses in Asia following data that showed growth in Chinese services industries slowed sharply last month.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,190 points, according to the Swiss future’s index.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

EFG International

EFG International AG said it has agreed a deal for Falcon Private Bank’s activities in Hong Kong including 800 million Swiss francs ($884.81 million) of assets, which the Abu Dhabi-owned group has decided to exit.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank said it will swing to a 9 billion Swiss franc loss for 2013 due to a dramatic drop in the value of its gold holdings.

For more, click on

SNB weekly sight deposits due at 0800 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
