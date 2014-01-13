FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 13
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, tracking European shares, with investors cautious after a poor U.S. jobs report.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening up 0.25 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

UBS

Swiss bank UBS has appointed former Nomura banker Jean-Philippe Favre as head of utilities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the bank said in a memo sent to staff on Friday and seen by Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its president of oncology Herve Hoppenot will leave the company with immediate effect to pursue an opportunity outside the firm.

* Lonza said it had established a long-term agreement with Pharmacyclics, Inc. to support the production of commerical and clinical material for its oral oncology drug, IMBRUVICA (Ibrutinib).

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.