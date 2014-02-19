Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 19

ZURICH, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were seen flat on Wednesday, as investors comb through a raft of European company results for clues on the outlook for corporate profits.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 8,425 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday

CLARIANT

Clariant said its fourth-quarter net profit was virtually unchanged from a year earlier, as currency swings and higher spending hit.

For more, click on

BANKS

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday adopted tight new rules for foreign banks to shield the U.S. taxpayer from costly bailouts, ceding only minor concessions despite pressure from abroad to weaken the rule.

For more, click on

IMMIGRATION

Ratings agency Moody’s warned on Tuesday that immigration curbs in Switzerland will hit the economy and the country’s key banking sector.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut said it will acquire the remaining 51 percent of Biolands Group, its long-time supplier of certified cocoa beans from East and West Africa, that it does not already own for an undisclosed price.

* Novartis said trials with an oral treatment for skin cancer met its primary endpoint of an objective response rate among patients within six months of treatment.

* Baloise said it is nominating Christoph Gloor, a general partner at Basel-based private bank La Roche 1787, to its board to succeed Georg Krayer, who is retiring.

* Nestle said it is launching a new large-cup coffee system called VertuoLine in the U.S. and Canada, aiming to secure a major segment of a market worth some $5 billion each year in the US alone.

* EFG said it is appointing former China CITIC Bank International Alvin Ma as head of emerging wealth, based in Hong Kong, effective Feb. 24.

* Temenos said fourth-quarter net profit rose to $40.2 million from $29.2 million year-ago on a rise in revenue and lower spending. The banking software provider said it proposes a 0.35 Swiss franc ($0.39) per share dividend.

ECONOMY

February ZEW indicator at 1000 GMT