Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 4

ZURICH, March 4 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, mirroring other European bourses, as a Russian decision to order troops in military exercises in central and western Russia to return to base fanned hopes of a peaceful solution.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seem rising 0.7 percent to 8,336 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*GAM Holding AG reported underlying net profit of 210.2 million Swiss francs ($238.73 million)for 2013 and proposed a dividend of 0.65 francs per share.

*Swissquote said net revenues rose 12 percent last year to 124.9 million francs, helped by a rise in income from forex trading and generating net profit of 11.7 million francs, which was hit by one-off restructuring costs.

*Sika said sales rose 6.5 percent last year to 5.142 billion francs, generating net profit of 345 million francs, up 23.8 percent. It forecast sales growth of 6-8 percent this year assuming constant exchange rates and stable margin trends.

*Feintool said sales rose 12 percent last year to 477 million francs generating an 11 percent increase in operating profit to 24.5 million francs.

*Siegfried said sales rose by 2 percent to 375 million francs and net profit increased 21 percent to 54 million francs.

*VZ Group said operating revenues rose 11.7 percent to 171.1 million last year resulting in a net profit of 60 million francs. It expects revenues and profits to increase further this year.

*Newron reported a net loss of 7.1 million euros for 2013 due to lower license income and higher R&D investment.

*Ledermann Immobilien has sold a real estate package to Swiss Life <SLHN.VX]. Details of the transaction price were not disclosed.

*ABB’s Board of Directors will propose Hubertus von Gruenberg for re-election as Chairman and Matti Alahuhta as a new member of the board. All other members with the exception of Hans Ulrich Maerki will stand for re-election.

*Lonza said its Board of Directors proposes Barbara Richmond and Juergen Steinemann as new board members.

*Evolva reaches second milestone in Roquette collaboration.

*Santhera Pharmaceuticals will present data from its ongoing Expanded Access Program (EAP) with Raxone in the treatment of Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy at an upcoming medical conference in Puerto Rico.

*Implenia said the project start on the Semmering base tunnel has been postponed. It expects work will resume in about six months.

ECONOMY