CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 17

(Corrects to remove reference to placebo in Actelion’s Tracleer)

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, with the threat of sanctions against Russia expected to weigh on Europe’s markets after Crimea’s Moscow-backed leaders declared a 96-percent vote in favour of quitting Ukraine and annexation by Russia.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent to 8,105 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse’s headquarters in Germany was one of the offices raided by German authorities last month as part of an investigation into insider trading, a spokeswoman for the state prosecutor’s office in Stuttgart said.

BANKS

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp sued 16 of the world’s largest banks on Friday including UBS and Credit Suisse, accusing them of cheating dozens of other now defunct banks by manipulating the Libor interest rate.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Actelion said a late-stage study of its flagship drug Tracleer did not meet an endpoint in patients with symptomatic pulmonary arterial hypertension already treated with sildenafil.

* Kuoni elevated its finance chief, Peter Meier, to Chief Executive, effectively immediately. The travel operator is appointing Thomas Peyer, a unit finance chief, as CFO to replace Meier, and Jens Guethoff as Chief Information Officer.

* Schweiter said full-year net profit halved to 30.2 million Swiss francs ($34.67 million) in absence of discontinued unit Ismeca, and that it will pay an unchanged dividend of 40 francs per share.

* Tornos said its break-even point will be lowered after a strategic reorientation, amid a wider full-year net loss of 45.6 million francs and a 16 percent drop in gross sales to 155.3 million francs.

* Belimo said full-year net profit edged slightly higher to 62.6 million francs amid a 6.4 percent rise in sales to 472.9 million francs, and proposed a dividend of 65 francs per share, from 60 francs in 2012.

ECONOMY

SNB weekly sight deposits at 0800 GMT