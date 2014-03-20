FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 20, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, mirroring falls on Wall Street and in Asia as indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that it could start to raise interest rates much earlier than expected spooked investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.4 percent at 8,191 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

MERCURIA

JPMorgan is selling its physical commodities business to Mercuria for $3.5 billion, the U.S. bank said on Wednesday, sweeping the fast-growing Swiss trading house into the top league of commodities traders.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it had launched in Europe a Lucentis pre-filled syringe specifically designed for intraocular injection.

* Basler Kantonalbank said it was closing its private banking locations in Zurich and Berne to concentrate on its Basel-based businesses.

* U-Blox posted a rise in net profit for 2013 to 24.6 million Swiss francs from 17.1 million the previous year.

* Myriad reported a net loss of $42.9 million for 2013, versus a loss of 58.5 million in 2012.

* Meyer Burger posted a 2013 net loss of 162.8 million Swiss francs, versus 110.7 million in 2012, and announced the placement of 4.8 million registered shares from its existing authorised capital.

ECONOMY

Swiss trade data for February due at 0700 GMT

The Swiss National Bank is due to announce its quarterly monetary policy decision at 0830 GMT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.