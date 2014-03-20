FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20
March 20, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Myriad reported a net loss of $42.9 million for 2013, versus a loss of 58.5 million in 2012.

* Meyer Burger posted a 2013 net loss of 162.8 million Swiss francs, versus 110.7 million in 2012, and announced the placement of 4.8 million registered shares from its existing authorised capital.

ECONOMY

Swiss trade data for February due at 0700 GMT

The Swiss National Bank is due to announce its quarterly monetary policy decision at 0830 GMT

