FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 24
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 4 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, March 24 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday, in line with European markets, with new signs of a possible economic slowdown in China - the world’s second largest economy - expected to weigh on the region’s equity markets.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower, according to the SMI future.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

CREDIT SUISSE

* Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to pay $885 million to resolve claims by a U.S. regulator that the Swiss bank misled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into buying mortgage-backed securities that later went sour.

* Credit Suisse could cut up to 500 jobs at its private bank as part of a cost-saving drive, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

For more, click on:

NOVARTIS

Results of two late-stage clinical trials showed high efficacy for Novartis’ drug secukinumab when used by patients suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, the Swiss drugmaker said on Saturday.

For more, click on:

SWISSCOM

Telecoms group Swisscom has 1.6-1.7 billion Swiss francs ($1.8-$1.9 billion) available for acquisitions in Switzerland and Italy, the company’s chief financial officer said in an interview published on Saturday.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd. posted a net loss of $9.7 million after minorities for 2013.

* Roche said U.S. health regulators have approved its drug Xolair as a treatment for chronic idiopathic uticaria, a form of chronic hives.

* Swiss regional bank Thurgauer Kantonalbank said on Monday it has set the price range for its initial public offer (IPO) of shares at 64-74 Swiss francs per share, and expects the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange on April 7.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.