Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

ZURICH, April 7 (Reuters) - Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Monday mirroring falls on other European bourses and tracking a selloff on Wall Street at the end of last week where a number of high-growth companies mostly in the tech and biotech tumbled.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4 percent to 8,469 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

HOLCIM

Cement makers Lafarge and Holcim on Monday unveiled the terms of a merger that will create a giant with combined sales of 32 billion euros ($44 billion).

CREDIT SUISSE

Benjamin Lawsky, New York’s financial services superintendent, has sought documents from Credit Suisse to examine whether Switzerland’s second-biggest bank lied to New York authorities about engineering tax shelters, said a source familiar with the matter.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche has agreed to buy privately-held U.S. diagnostics company IQuum in a deal worth up to $450 million to strengthen its molecular diagnostics business.

NOVARTIS

Novartis said U.S. health regulators have granted the Swiss drugmaker’s meningitis B vaccine Bexsero breakthrough therapy status.

NESTLE

Nestle’s chairman Peter Brabeck expects to retire in 2017, in line with internal company rules preventing board members from standing for re-election once they reach the age of 72, he said in an newspaper interview published on Saturday.

THURGAUERKANTONAL BANK

Swiss regional bank Thurgauer Kantonalbank said it has priced its shares in an initial public offering at 74 Swiss francs each, at the top of its indicated range.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta has acquired Italy’s Società Produttori Sementi (PSB), a leader in durum wheat breeding and production for pasta for an undisclosed price.

* Basilea’s said its oncology drug candidate BAL101553 has demonstrated broad anti tumour activity in treatment-resistant breast cancer models as presented at AACR.

* Newron has submitted its experimental drug safinamide to Swiss health regulators for approval in early Parkinson’s disease patients and as add-on therapy to levodopa alone or in combination with other Parkinson’s disease treatments in mid-to late stage Parkinson’s disease patients.

* Kudelski said it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Norway’s Conax AS, a global provider of content protection for digital TV services over broadcast, broadband and connected devices.

ECONOMY

* Swiss CPI data due at 0715 GMT.