Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10
April 10, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

ROCHE

Researchers who have fought for years to get full data on Roche’s flu medicine Tamiflu said on Thursday that governments who stockpile it are wasting billions of dollars on a drug whose effectiveness is in doubt.

For more, click on:

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food group holds it annual general meeting in Lausanne at 1230 GMT.

For more, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kudelski its OpenTV, Inc. and Nagravision SA subsidiaries have filed a patent infringement suit against Apple Inc. in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

* Kuenhne & Nagel said its board of director has proposed electing Gerard van Kesteren as board member at its annual general meeting on May 6.

ECONOMY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
